Radio is Finding Ways To Help Local Businesses

Iliad Media Group (Impact Radio) has announced a new initiative, “Boost Idaho Business.” The goal of the initiative is to help local businesses get the word out that they are open and what type of services and products they offer. The radio company will provide a free, no strings attached radio schedule to 100 qualified businesses. Each eligible business will receive a week’s schedule of 210 thirty second commercials to run across all seven of the highly rated radio stations in the group.

Iliad Media Group’s CEO Darrell Calton said, “We are all in this together. This is one way we can help right now and we are certainly looking for other options to keep helping our local businesses when and where we can. We are hoping to bring Twin Falls on line with this program soon”.