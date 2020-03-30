A Way We Can All Help Local Businesses

North Country Radio, based out of Lake Placid, NY rolled out a national PSA campaign on March 26. “The Gift Card Challenge” was created to encourage individuals to buy gift cards from local shops and restaurants to show their support.

The script was voiced by radio station personalities from all over the country and is available to any radio station interested in airing the message. Hundreds of stations have already received copies of the PSA and it is already airing on stations from South Dakota to Kentucky.

Listen to the PSA HERE.

E-mail Jim Williams for more information at [email protected]