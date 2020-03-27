Quick Turn Around At WYNZ Portland

Saga Communications has quickly filled the morning spot at WYNZ that opened with the retirement of Chuck Igo. Igo closed out 40 years in radio Friday March 27.

AJ Dukette starts Monday March 30 with Rewind’s AM Kickstart with AJ in the Morning on WYNZ. Dukette left WHOM, a Townsquare Media station in Portland, recently.

“I am incredibly grateful to the great team at Portland Radio Group for this remarkable opportunity,” said Dukette. “I also want to congratulate Chuck Igo for his amazing run. I am truly grateful to be able to do what I love every day, especially during times like these.”