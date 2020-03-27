The Perception of Radio is Not The Reality

On Thursday Jacobs Media presented its annual TechSurvey. This year 46,000 people from over 500 radio stations participated in the survey between January 7 and February 9. The survey ended shortly before the coronavirus crisis gripped the nation. Fred Jacobs made the hour-long presentation from the basement of his home in Detroit.

From the research that Jacobs gathered was the stunning statistic about how radio is perceived by radio listeners, when compared to other media. And, it confirms what Entercom CEO David Field has said for years, that radio is under-valued by advertisers. It also confirms that radio still has work to do in telling its story, even to its own audience.

When Jacobs asked listeners what they believed the market share was for SiriusXM, Spotify, Pandora and Radio, compared to the actual market share backed by trusted research, here’s what your listeners said…

Jacobs commented that even fans of radio discount the value and importance of radio.

Also from the Tech Survey, the top three reasons for listening to radio are:

#1 – Ease of use in the car (69%)

#2 – Radio is free (62%)

#3 – The DJ’s and hosts (59%)