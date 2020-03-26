Cox Atlanta To Host Virtual Food Drive

On Friday Cox Media Group Atlanta’s 5 radio stations will host a virtual food drive benefiting the Atlanta Community Food Bank as part of the Stronger Together ATL campaign. Listeners will be able to make monetary donations on the station websites.

Atlanta Community Food Bank continues to provide meals for children, families and seniors as access to nutritious food throughout the COVID-19 crisis, by working with more than 600 nonprofit partners and the new Text for Help program.

“Now more than ever our listeners need our help. Cox Media Group Atlanta will step up and use our powerful radio brands to do good for the community!” said Chris Eagan, senior director of operations. “I’m proud of the way these teams have worked over the last few weeks and Friday will be another great example of how we are stronger together!”