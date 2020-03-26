ABC News Launches Cutthroat

After Christopher Smith vanished from California, e-mail messages supposedly from him continued to land in the inboxes of his friends and family for months assuring them he was safe and traveling the world. That was not the case.

Although initially believable, the e-mails gradually became stranger and stranger, alarming those close to him.

Eventually authorities uncovered the sinister truth that Smith’s business partner, Edward Shin, murdered him and then hatched an elaborate plan, including the fake e-mails, to cover it up.

Episode #1 is now available. LISTEN