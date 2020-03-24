Entercom Opens Content Vault

Entercom is launching a new 24/7 channel on RADIO.COM, March 24. The channel will stream and broadcast live events and never-before-seen archived performances.

RADIO.COM Live: And the Beat Goes On, will run for 30 straight days. “As we practice social distancing, music fans everywhere can stay connected for live, exclusive performances right in their home,” said Pam Russo, SVP/GM, RADIO.COM. “We have opened our archives from a variety of genres, and partnered with new artists to bring fans some of the biggest shows in one place.”

“Music soothes the soul and as we navigate these uncharted waters; our souls have never needed to be soothed more,” said Jeff Federman, Regional President, Entercom. “We have always wanted to dig deep into our archive and this seems like the absolute best time to do so.“