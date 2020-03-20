NAB Show Goes Digital

NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith is updating broadcasters on the 2020 NAB show. In a letter, posted on the NAB Show Website, Smith announced the start of NAB Show Express.

Smith said, in the letter, the targeted launch of NAB Show Express will be April 2020. “This digital experience will provide a conduit for our exhibitors to share product information, announcements and demos, as well as deliver educational content from the original selection of programming slated for the live show in Las Vegas, and create opportunities for the community to interact virtually”

Smith also said plans are to enhance the NAB Show New York scheduled for October 21-22.

Read the full letter HERE