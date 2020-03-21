Broadcasters Working Hard to Help

The National Association of Broadcasters says local radio and TV stations across the country America have donated about $10 million in airtime for a PSA campaign on COVID-19 since the organization launched the initiative on March 12. Almost 36,000 of the PSA’s, focused on preventing the spread of coronavirus, have already aired. This is in addition to what stations are producing locally to get the word out to listeners.

The PSA effort is part of a Coronavirus Response Toolkit, an online resource to help broadcast radio and TV stations accurately cover the coronavirus disease and prepare for the impact on their staff, community and businesses.

