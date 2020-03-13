Pittman Interviews Shazi Visram

This week on Math & Magic: Stories from the Frontiers of Marketing, hosted by Bob Pittman, the Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia sat down with Shazi Visram, American entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist, best known as the founder, CEO, and Chief Mom of Happy Family Brands, the #1 organic baby food company in the world.

In the conversation, Visram shares her story – from living in a motel that her family owned and operated to adopting a pet duck. She tells how her parents’ drive and optimism led her to believe anything was possible; how she was able to pivot once she realized her grand idea wasn’t in the right supermarket aisle; and why listening to your gut really matters. And she gives Pittman a sneak preview of the new company she is about to start.

Listen HERE.