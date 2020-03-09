Progressive Returns To Top Of Advertisers List

With Mike Bloomberg now out of the Democratic primary race and vacating the top position on the Media Monitor list of the nation’s leading radio advertisers, Progressive has retaken the summit after a week at number two. The insurance giant ran 50,738 spots around the country last week. Indeed was again number two, with 41,965 ads run. Previously unranked Wendy’s entered the top 10 at number three with 40,765 spots. That left McDonald’s (34,531) in fourth, up from eighth, and GEICO (33,746), holding steady at fifth, completing the top echelon. JC Penney and Lowe’s — last week at 33rd and 41st positions respectively — charged up the chart to claim the ninth and 10th positions this time around.