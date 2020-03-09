Daniels Makes Radio Return

Longtime programmer and former VP/Programming for Artistic Media Partners, Casey Daniels, takes over as Adams Radio Tallahassee Operations Manager and PD of 103.1 The Wolf. Daniels has spent the last six years on air at WSBT television in South Bend, Indiana. Prior to that, she served in various radio positions at WZPL/Indianapolis, WZOW-WWLV/South Bend, WHZZ/Lansing, and WCSX/Detroit.

Adams has a four-station cluster. Daniels will oversee Country, WWOF 103.1 The Wolf; Top 40, WHTF, Hot 104.9; Adult Hits WXTY, Tally 99.9 and Oldies, WQTL Kool Oldies 106.1.

Adams Radio Group CEO Ron Stone said, “All of us at Adams Radio are very excited to have Casey join our team. We are confident that with Casey’s leadership and programming experience our cluster will reach new heights!”