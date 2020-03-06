Technology Tyranny and the End of Radio

That’s the name of automotive and analytics expert Roger Lanctot’s latest column on LinkedIn. Lanctot was reacting to Tesla’s latest optional software update on 2018 models that removes AM/FM Radio. He says Tesla’s decision “highlights the strangely tortured relationship between the broadcast radio industry and Silicon Valley.”
To this day radio still has a huge advantage in the dashboard of a vehicle. It’s free, easy to use and, in many cases, still local. However, as technology improves and that dashboard transforms into a computer, the radio has become just a piece of an infotainment system, and that worries some in our industry.
Lanctot says, “Google, Apple, and Tesla have all turned their backs on the broadcast radio industry in spite of the wide reach of radio – a reach that exceeds that of television – and the fact that it is free, localized content ideally suited to consumption in a mobile environment.” The radio industry hasn’t done itself any favors by overloading consumers with commercials in an era where consumers can simply change what their listening to with their voice. Lanctot wonders if Tesla is testing consumers, to see if they care if radio is gone and they’ll pay $2,500 for Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and Twitch.
Lanctot goes on to lay out the important questions: “Is this approach sustainable? Is it tolerable? Where can an outraged consumer turn to protest? Will there be consumer outrage? Should there be? Is it time for an in-vehicle radio mandate to ensure that emergency communications – at least – can be broadcast into cars?”
And he ends his piece with the words every radio executive wants to hear from an outsider: “I will say that the radio industry offers contextually relevant and reliable content delivery with a broad reach across a wide range of devices and listening environments. Deleting radio from cars – terrestrial or satellite-based – tears at the fabric of our social connectedness.”
Check our Lanctot’s article on LinkedIn HERE
This is something we all should be watching. Here is another thought to ponder. The automaker now finds themselves at a leverage point. What happens if the automaker starts taking bids on who and what can be in their infotainment system? What happens if Google purchases exclusive rights to Ford for 100M a year or more? Would the consumer be outraged or accept their fate? Some will say it will never happen. However cord cutting did. Technology is the game changer. We need to look at what is happening to tv, and think about staying relevant and using new distribution systems that the consumer wants. The listener is the golden goose. Unless we deliver ears, we have nothing to sell. We need to pay attention to this.
No surprise here. Between electric motors and all the associated electronics, a Tesla is a (radio) jammer on wheels. Eliminate the radio and no complaints about all the noise on the new car owner’s favorite station.
More disturbing–on many levels–is placing “infotainment centers” in the dash. Tesla’s autopilot system has already killed several drivers, we don’t need more excuses for drivers to take their concentration off driving.
Radio is still a great choice for the auto or anywhere. The radio industry is not. The recent overhaul or demolition by iHeart is just one more example of an industry that is no longer focused on the listener. Its time to quit singing the praises of the “Radio Industry” because in total this group is making big mistakes and cutting their way to the bottomline every month. While Radio remains a great tool on so many levels, be careful confusing the Radio with Good Radio! It’s time to compete again and stop retreating or the competition is going to claim a major victory!