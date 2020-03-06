Kraddick Co-Hosts Launch “Fitish”

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show co-host J-Si Chavez, and contributor Jenna Owens, have launched a new podcast called Fitish. Chavez and Owens discuss their life issues and personal realities that they say they’ve not been able to talk about on the radio.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here