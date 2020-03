When we first heard from Carl Goldman, in early February, he was being quarantined in his room on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan. Today, the owner of KHTS AM & FM in Santa Clarita, is still being quarantined.

As NBC New reports, Goldman is in a Nebraska Biocontainment Unit in Omaha living on Gatorade. While Goldman has no idea when he’ll be going home, he still has he sense of humor.