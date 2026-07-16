Nielsen Finds Listening Still Drives Podcast Consumption

Podcasts have carved out a growing share of Americans’ daily audio habits, but new Nielsen data confirms listening, not watching, remains the format’s true foundation, with the large majority of monthly podcast consumers still choosing audio over video.

Nielsen’s Scarborough Podcast Buying Power service found that 90% of monthly podcast consumers choose to listen, while 62% engage by watching, a gap that widens further at the genre level. Across the top 10 most popular podcast genres, more than 96% of consumers listen, and a duplication analysis shows just 2% watch exclusively, compared to 29% who listen exclusively and 69% who do both.

That holds up against Nielsen and Edison Research’s Q1 2026 Share of Ear data, which found podcasts capturing 20% of daily ad-supported audio time among adults 18 and up, trailing radio’s 62% but ahead of ad-supported streaming at 16% and satellite radio at 2%.

Nielsen’s data also paints a profile of the typical podcast listener: an even 50/50 gender split, 32% holding a bachelor’s degree or higher, and 60% employed full-time. Listeners treat podcasts as an ambient companion consumed in transit or at work, primarily via smartphone, averaging 10.2 shows a week, about three times the weekly volume of podcast watchers.

That ambient consumption translates into action. Nielsen found audio listeners are highly responsive to advertising heard mid-task: 46% look up a website for more information after hearing an ad, and 25% go on to complete a website purchase or order, a conversion rate the report says holds up well against video’s more immersive, in-front-of-a-screen engagement. For marketers, Nielsen’s takeaway is that audio sponsorships remain an effective tool for driving volume and immediate digital response, particularly through clear, direct-response URLs and promo codes that reach listeners while they’re already on the move.

The entire Listen & Watch Report is available now via Nielsen.