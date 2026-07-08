From Intern to Station Manager: Bubenik To Lead Marfa Public

Travis Bubenik is stepping into a new leadership role at Marfa Public Radio. The longtime newsroom staffer is taking over as Station Manager at the West Texas non-commercial station effective this week, after most recently serving as the station’s News Director.

Bubenik started his public radio career as an intern at MPR in 2012. He has since held various newsroom roles at the station, including reporter and local host of both Morning Edition and All Things Considered, moving into his most recent position in late 2024.

Bubenik said, “It’s an incredible honor to be taking on this new role at a station I’ve cared so deeply about for many years now, especially at a time when local, trustworthy news and information is so critical for rural communities like ours. From the news to the music to our tailgate block parties in front of the station, Marfa Public Radio is a true gem of a station built by West Texans, for West Texans.”

Marfa Public Radio Executive Director Anne Marozas said, “Travis has a deep understanding of the people we serve and the responsibility we have to earn their trust every day. At this pivotal moment, I can’t think of a better leader to guide our day-to-day operations. Together with our extraordinarily talented staff, our dedicated board of directors, and the communities that make this station possible, I’m incredibly excited about the future we’re building together.”