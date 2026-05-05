Liberman & Sang Lead Hispanic Radio Conference Pivot Session

Zach Sang started doing radio at 14 and built one of the most-followed interview platforms in digital media. At Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference 2026, MLC Media Senior Advisor Jeffery Liberman breaks that story down to give every broadcaster in the room a roadmap.

Liberman will sit down with Sang for “The Pivot to Powerhouse” on the first day of HRC, tracing the evolution from traditional radio talent to digital-first creator and the strategic bets, creative pivots, and discipline required to scale an audience without losing the intimacy that made radio worth fighting for.

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Liberman will press Sang on the visual layer of long-form audio, how he engineers shareable moments inside hour-long interviews, and where Hispanic stations are leaving Gen Z Latino audiences behind on social platforms. The conversation also moves into how the advertiser pitch has migrated from spots and ratings to ecosystem selling, and where human personality carves space in an AI-saturated content landscape.

Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti said, “Years ago, Zach Sang figured out what many in the industry are still trying to solve: how to take everything that makes audio intimate and personal and make it work everywhere at once. This conversation with Jeff is going to be one of the most practical sessions we’ve ever put on at Hispanic Radio Conference. If you work in radio, Hispanic or otherwise, and you’re trying to figure out where your career goes next, this is the room to be in.”

Register now via the Hispanic Radio Conference website.

About Hispanic Radio Conference 2026

This year’s conference, taking place May 27–28 at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort, brings the industry together under one roof for two days of high-impact sessions, networking, and the prestigious Medallas de Cortez awards ceremony.

The two-day event brings together Hispanic radio executives, programmers, sales leaders, and digital strategists for sessions covering the full range of challenges and opportunities facing the industry. This year’s agenda includes a keynote on the future of Hispanic radio in a digital world, a deep dive into reaching Gen Z Hispanic audiences, and an executive super session where industry leaders will address revenue, ratings, and advertiser priorities.