KSE Scores Two Executives to Lead Commercial, Analytics

Denver’s Kroenke Sports & Entertainment is expanding its executive bench, choosing Lacy Ekert as Chief Commercial Officer and Curran Raclin as SVP of Strategy and Analytics to oversee commercial partnerships and data operations across the organization.

Ekert joins KSE from the Cincinnati Bengals, where she served as Chief Partnership Officer for three years. She begins in the new role May 1, overseeing sponsorship, naming rights, and commercial partnerships for the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids, and Colorado Mammoth, along with media sales integration for the Altitude Sports Network and KSE’s four Denver radio assets.

Her previous experience includes VP of Global Partnership Development at BSE Global, owner of the Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty, and Barclays Center, and Director of Global Partnerships for Topgolf Entertainment Group.

Raclin, who assumed his role last month, will lead KSE’s data, analytics, and technology operations. He spent over seven years at the NHL, most recently as SVP of Fan Engagement, Analytics and Research, and brings more than two decades of experience that includes stops at the Madison Square Garden Company, Turnkey Sports & Entertainment, and the Boston Red Sox.

Both executives report to KSE President of Teams and Media Operations Kevin Demoff.