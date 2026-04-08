Central Florida Public Media Adds Elections Reporter

With midterms approaching, Central Florida Public Media has a new reporter on the political beat: Sam Stockbridge, who joins from a Texas legislative desk to cover elections and investigative stories for the Orlando-area public radio audience.

Stockbridge arrives from Reform Austin, where he covered Texas’ redistricting battles as a Legislative Reporter. Before that, he spent five years as a Staff Writer at the Ketchikan Daily News in Alaska, earning four Alaska Press Awards during his tenure.

CFPM operates 90.7 WMFE in Orlando and 89.5 WMFV in The Villages.

Central Florida Public Media News Director and Managing Editor LaToya Dennis said, “Sam brings the curiosity and rigor that great public media journalism requires. His background in political and investigative reporting will strengthen our ability to explain complex election issues and provide the kind of fact-based reporting voters need to make informed decisions.”

Stockbridge stated, “I’m excited to join the team at Central Florida Public Media! I’ve been listening to public media since I was a kid, tuning into NPR every weekend on the drive to my grandparents’ house. And I’ve been covering elections and scrubbing campaign finance records for as long as I’ve been a professional journalist. I’m looking forward to helping our audience navigate this year’s midterms and understand how money is shaping politics in this hugely consequential election year.”