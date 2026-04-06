Marketron Expands Traffic as a Service for Broadcasters

Marketron, a leading provider of broadcast traffic, revenue management, and digital advertising solutions for broadcasters, today announced the expansion of its Traffic as a Service (TaaS) program, an outsourced service that provides experienced traffic professionals to support station operations.

The expansion reflects growing demand from broadcasters seeking reliable operational support as traffic teams become harder to staff and advertising workflows continue to grow more complex. Marketron has been providing Traffic as a Service to broadcasters for more than a decade and is increasing its investment in the program as adoption continues to grow.

Across the industry, stations are being asked to do more with fewer resources while the pipeline of new traffic professionals entering the workforce continues to shrink. Traffic operations remain essential to revenue delivery, yet they are increasingly difficult for stations to staff and maintain internally. Traffic as a Service provides a practical model that allows broadcasters to maintain operational continuity while enabling internal teams to focus on revenue generation and growth initiatives.

Today, Marketron supports broadcast operations across the country through one of the industry’s largest dedicated traffic teams, giving stations access to specialists who understand the demands of modern revenue workflows and the operational precision required to keep revenue moving.

“TaaS was designed to support broadcasters who need dependable traffic expertise supporting their daily operations,” said Jimshade Chaudhari, Chief Executive Officer at Marketron. “Traffic is essential to keeping revenue flowing, but it is not where most stations want to invest scarce resources. By outsourcing these functions to experienced professionals, stations can ensure accuracy and continuity while allowing their internal teams to focus on strategic priorities.”

Chaudhari added that demand for Traffic as a Service continues to grow as stations look for practical ways to maintain operational efficiency, and that Marketron will continue investing in the team and technology that allow it to support more broadcasters while maintaining the reliability stations depend on.

To Read the Full Release: https://www.marketron.com/media-mentions/2026/03/30/marketron-expands-traffic-as-a-service/

For more information, visit Marketron.com/taas

This content was produced in partnership with Marketron.