There Is A Strong Next Chapter

Change is one of those things nobody asks for, but it has a funny way of leading to something better. Even if it takes a minute to feel that way. Any kind of transition around layoffs is never easy, and it’s completely normal to feel a mix of uncertainty, frustration, and maybe a little “well, that wasn’t on my bingo card.”

Every day, I see wonderful companies that develop and produce great products, are committed to serving their local communities, and are serious about growing their teams. So let me ground us in a few things that are very true, especially in media sales and management.

First, nothing about this changes your ability to sell, build relationships, or drive revenue. Those are portable, in-demand skills, and thankfully, there’s still no AI that can replace a great seller or manager who knows how to read a room and close a deal. And when it comes to soft skills like creativity, passion, ambition, leadership, well, that’s what separates good from great.

Second, strong sellers & good managers are always in demand. Companies across radio, TV, digital, and OOH are looking for people who know how to open doors, grow accounts, and close business. If you’ve ever hit a number or, better yet, crushed one, you’re already on someone’s wish list.

Third, this kind of transition often leads to better opportunities. Many people land in roles with stronger leadership, better alignment, or more upside than they had before.

And finally, you’re not starting over; you’re starting with experience, a book of relationships, and a reputation. That’s powerful. We know great companies out there right now that will be genuinely excited to bring all of that onto their teams and are likely wondering where you’ve been.

Change has a way of showing up uninvited, but it also has a track record of opening doors we didn’t even know were there.

Lisa Fields is President of Media Staffing Network. She can be reached at [email protected].