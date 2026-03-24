Milwaukee Radio Alliance Completes Its Civic Duty

On August 25, 2025, Streamline Publishing’s RBR+TVBR first reported on the sale of two Milwaukee FMs to K-LOVE. On September 10, 2025, came word that the Milwaukee Radio Alliance sold its lone remaining audio brand on the local dial.

Now, the buyer, which owns liberal-leaning political talk and spoken word AMs across Wisconsin, formerly owns the AM and its two FM translators.

WZTI-AM 1290 in Greenfield, Wisc., a 5kw facility which is presently silent under FCC Special Temporary Authority, was sold along with FM translator partners W297BY in Franklin, Wisc., and W262CJ in Milwaukee to the Sage Weil-led Civic Media for $465,000.

Signing off on the sale of the stations for the alliance is Diane Sutter, known for her role as the founder and dean of the NAB Leadership Foundation’s (NABLF) Broadcast Leadership Training (BLT) program. Sutter is acting CEO of the MRA.

Acting as the broker in this transaction is Kalil & Co.