The FCC Is Rewriting Broadcasting; Is Hispanic Radio Ready?

From a sweeping FCC “delete” that could upend ownership limits to the very definition of “public interest,” Washington is taking a long, hard look at the rules of broadcasting, and Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference 2026 is ready to answer the moment.

“Industry Outlook: Broadcasting Regulations and Policy Updates Impacting Hispanic Radio,” scheduled at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix, will put the industry’s sharpest legal and policy minds in the same room for the benefit of all attendees. The session will examine federal and state developments across ownership rules, regulatory compliance, public file obligations, and FCC and legislative actions, with a clear eye toward what it all means for formats, political advertising, local news, and community service.

Moderating the panel is Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth Managing Partner Frank Montero, featuring Bustos Media Holdings COO Felipe Chavez, Axis Mundi LLC Founder and Principal Grisella M. Martinez, and Arizona Media Association and Arizona Local News Foundation President and CEO Tregg White.

Montero tells Radio Ink, “I think this year’s Hispanic Radio Conference and our policy panel will be one of the best in years. We’ll be taking a close look at what is going on in Washington that impacts broadcasters. Consider how much is happening. The FCC has launched one of the broadest deregulatory endeavors in history. We may be seeing an unprecedented lifting of the multiple ownership rules, as well as changes in the media landscape.”

“At the same time, we have an Administration that is rewriting the rules of the game from the way they interpret the public interest obligation to what constitutes political broadcasting on the eve of midterm elections. We have an outstanding panel that brings legal, political lobbying, broadcast, and trade association expertise. I’m looking forward to it, and I don’t think anyone in broadcasting should miss it.”

Whether you operate in Spanish-speaking broadcasting or not, this session will have an invaluable lesson for you.

Additional sessions at Hispanic Radio Conference 2025 will explore how broadcasters are engaging Gen Z audiences across streaming, social media, and podcasts while maintaining cultural authenticity. Panels will also examine innovative community outreach initiatives that drive both listenership and revenue, along with practical strategies for expanding into mobile, on-demand, and hybrid broadcast-streaming platforms.

