Don’t Rob Your Sellers Of Their Greatest Power

If they fall for the temptation, radio sales managers lose leverage the moment they start managing hope. Hope that a seller is “close to a whale.” Hope that last month’s numbers predict this month’s outcome. Hope that a big pending proposal will save the quarter.

The problem is simple: control is an illusion.

Managers do not control when a client says yes. Sellers do not control budgets, timing, ownership changes, or market shocks. Results are lagging indicators. They are echoes of activity, not the activity itself.

Shift Where You Focus Your Attention

If you want something you can actually manage to become a super-power, manage what I call Time Spent Selling.

Time Spent Selling is not sitting in the office crafting emails. It is not hiding behind text threads. We’ve probably all done it if we are honest. It is not “research” that quietly becomes procrastination.

Procrastination is where your sales results go to die. It is measurable, observable, coachable behavior: In-person visits, scheduled calls with purpose, meaningful emails, thoughtful social touches, and consistent follow-up.

Radio sales leadership should obsess over activity level, specifically, high-quality activity. Are your sellers consistently prioritizing in-person visits over convenience communication? Are they bringing relevant value every single touch – insights about the client’s category, audience intelligence, creative ideas, proof of performance?

Or are they merely “checking in”? Are they performing true Customer Needs Analyses that dig into business objectives, margins, seasonality, staffing, and competitive threats? Or are they skipping discovery and defaulting to packages? Oops.

Sales Managers That Focus On The Right Things See Sales Soar

Teach your team that people do not dislike salespeople. They dislike being handled. They dislike being influenced to part with money for the seller’s benefit. When sellers approach with discipline, curiosity, and documented consistency, resistance drops. Trust rises.

And let’s retire another myth: The old frequency of three is dead.

In today’s distracted environment, three touches are barely a whisper. Sellers should expect that seven to twelve meaningful contacts are the minimum effort required before they can reasonably anticipate momentum.

Not spam. Not repetition. Seven to twelve value-driven contacts that demonstrate persistence and professionalism.

Referrals Super-Charge Growth

Also coach referral strategy as a weekly discipline, not an afterthought. Referrals compound Time Spent Selling and warm up cold markets faster than any list.

“People don’t want to give referrals anymore.” No, your seller hasn’t practiced enough to become good at getting referrals consistently. Manage activity. Inspect consistency. Coach approach details.

Whales are unpredictable. Activity is not. People who focus on what they can’t control lose. People who focus on what they can control consistently win.

When Time Spent Selling rises, revenue eventually follows.