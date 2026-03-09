Tommy, Can You Hear Me?

You may have read Radio Ink‘s recent report, “Gen Z Trends Show Opportunity for Christian Radio Growth,” that contained a startling revelation.

The fact that Christian radio has been on an upward trajectory for the last decade or so is no surprise. More and more often, we are seeing Contemporary Christian stations achieve a high level of ratings success. They provide what radio has excelled at for years—developing a strong sense of community.

What is truly encouraging about the growth of Christian radio is its appeal to the exact demos that have all but abandoned traditional radio. In a study of students at Liberty University, 41% said they listen to Christian radio. That is an encouraging number.

However, here’s the money-quote from the same study: Several said they simply don’t know where to find Christian radio on the dial, but would listen if they could.

Let that marinate in your brain for a moment. Here is a young, motivated audience that would listen to a radio station… if they only knew where to find it. This is not a product problem; it’s a perception issue. One that could be easily solved if Christian radio (or any radio format) would embrace the M word.

Marketing!

I’ll avoid the “yelling at the clouds” argument about how radio sells itself as an advertising vehicle to clients but refuses to market itself. What I will point out is that marketing any radio station is easier, more efficient, and cheaper than it was back in the day when stations had real marketing budgets. We do not need six-figure direct mail or TV campaigns. We also won’t win by using our own airwaves to sell our product. That is, well, preaching to the choir.

We can improve radio’s perception and awareness issues by embracing our nemesis: digital. Just about every station sells digital to its clients. Why aren’t they using these same tools to promote their own product? Yes, there is some cost involved, but it is minimal when compared to the potential audience growth it can provide.

You may have the greatest product ever created. You’re live, local, compelling, interesting, entertaining, and totally awesome. You may fill the exact need that a large audience is seeking. But if they don’t know how to find you, then what’s the point?

