Mix 106.5 Tops $1.4M in Radiothon for Johns Hopkins Children’s

Audacy Baltimore’s Mix 106.5 (WWMX) raised $1.483 million during its 37th annual radiothon supporting Johns Hopkins Children’s Center over two days in February, bringing the station’s cumulative total to over $32 million since the fundraiser began in 1989.

The 2026 event was hosted by Kramer & Jess’s Steve Kramer and Jessica Dutra, midday host Corinna Delgado, and show producer Charlotte Smith. Former morning host Jojo Girard, who helped launch the original radiothon three decades ago, returned to co-host. Throughout the broadcast, current and former patients and families shared stories about their experiences and care at the hospital.

Audacy Baltimore Senior Vice President and Market Manager Tracy Brandys said, “From advanced medical equipment and research to the toys and books that ease a child’s stay, these donations provide vital support that insurance simply doesn’t cover. Every dollar stays local to fuel life-saving programs at JHCC. We’re so honored to partner with a wonderful organization that provides the best care to our community. Thank you to all our wonderful sponsors, listeners, and staff who helped us reach a record-breaking milestone this year.”

JHCC Co-Director and Pediatric Surgeon-in-Chief Dr. David Hackam added, “The Children’s Center sees thousands of patients each year for a variety of reasons, from routine checkups to lifesaving procedures. Every donation allows us to continue delivering world-class care to our pediatric patients, while also bringing a sense of healing and normalcy to our patients and their families when they need it the most.”