Christian Radio’s Next Chapter: Digital Signals and Fresh Sounds

One of the commonly shared sentiments you’ll find in Radio Ink‘s March issue is that the era of “your grandparents’ Christian radio” is over. Faith-based audio is undergoing the same platform shift that is reshaping the rest of the industry.

Social-driven discovery, digital consumption, and niche subgenres are influencing everything from music rotations to content strategy, but Christian format programmers are responding with new tools, new channels, and a renewed focus on connection. We asked our class of inaugural Christian Radio Champions to share what trends they see in Christian music and content consumption, and how their stations and platforms respond.

Here’s a sampling of what they told us:

“Obviously, there are some huge younger artists right now in terms of being able to sell concert tickets, generate reels, and the like. However, these same songs might not test well with our mean-age AC/CCM audience, so again, you have to find a way to filter in newer sounds in a way that keeps you relevant yet familiar. I’ve seen some stations create side streams to showcase various styles and streams and even dedicated stations (thinking Boost FM St. Louis), which is fantastic to see in our industry.”

“We’re investing in podcasting, because we want to be in relationship with people, through audio, and podcasting is a fantastic medium. There’s tremendous opportunity there. In terms of music, I think we’ll see a move toward keeping the more human and relational aspects of songwriting and music-making at the forefront.”

“Digital metrics play a larger role than ever, like with just about every other format. If a song is blowing up online, adding it feels less risky vs. a song with no streaming story. And listeners often lead the way, hitting us up for artists they find organically on their screens.”

