Don’t Miss The Best Hotel Rate For Hispanic Radio Conference

Planning to join us in Phoenix? Now’s the time to make it official. The lowest hotel rate for Radio Ink‘s 2026 Hispanic Radio Conference at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort is available only through April 4. Secure your room and your early bird registration today.

This year’s conference, taking place May 27–28, brings the industry together under one roof for two days of high-impact sessions, networking, and the prestigious Medallas de Cortez awards ceremony. And there’s no better home base for it than our host hotel.

Set against the incredible North Mountain Preserve, the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort offers sweeping views, spacious rooms, multiple pools, tennis and pickleball courts, and scenic grounds that create the perfect environment for connection, conversation, and recharging between sessions.

Don’t wait. Reserve your room now and secure the best price available for your stay at the 2026 Hispanic Radio Conference.

The two-day event brings together Hispanic radio executives, programmers, sales leaders, and digital strategists for sessions covering the full range of challenges and opportunities facing the industry. This year’s agenda includes a keynote on the future of Hispanic radio in a digital world, a deep dive into reaching Gen Z Hispanic audiences, and an executive super session where industry leaders will address revenue, ratings, and advertiser priorities.

Day two expands into policy and regulation, with some of the top broadcast attorneys in Washington breaking down recent FCC and legislative developments affecting Hispanic stations. Other sessions tackle women in Hispanic broadcasting, the growing power of Latino sports fans, influencer collaborations, and a closing conversation on where the industry is headed by 2030.

This Hispanic Radio Conference venue blends convenience with comfort, just minutes from downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport. Our special conference room block is expected to sell out quickly, and once April 4 hits, the rate disappears.