NAB Debuts America 250 Campaign Celebrating Radio’s Civic Duty

Ahead of America 250, the National Association of Broadcasters is launching a year-long national campaign spotlighting how local radio stations document national milestones and serve their communities through new public service announcements.

The full campaign launch, to be fully announced at the ongoing NAB State Leadership Conference later today, marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence through new public service announcements and a comprehensive station toolkit.

The campaign includes new “We Are Broadcasters” radio spots designed to underscore how local stations have delivered the nation’s defining moments to audiences. The effort also emphasizes broadcasters’ ongoing role in delivering trusted news, emergency information, and community storytelling.

In tandem with the PSAs, NAB is distributing “Our American Story, Local Edition: A Guide for TV and Radio Stations,” a customizable toolkit that provides suggested activities, digital assets, and creative materials to support voluntary, year-long participation. The resources are intended to help stations plan special programming, historical reflections, and community initiatives leading up to July 4.

The initiative comes as FCC Chairman Brendan Carr urges licensees to air “pro-America programming” as part of his Pledge America Campaign, tying the effort to broadcasters’ public service obligations. Aligned with President Donald Trump’s Salute to America 250 Task Force, Carr said he is calling on broadcasters to provide programming that promotes civic education, national pride, and shared history, adding that stations are positioned to tailor anniversary coverage to their local communities in furtherance of their public interest obligations.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said, “From world-changing speeches and moon landings to hometown triumphs and moments of heartbreak, local broadcasters have been there, informing our communities and preserving the stories that define us. As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, we are proud to spotlight the unique role broadcasters play as trusted recorders of history.”

Additional information and campaign materials are available via the NAB.