Clarksville’s Beaver 100.3 Drives $93K for Camp Rainbow

Saga Communications Clarksville’s Beaver 100.3 (WVVR) continued its generous streak for northern Tennessee kids, raising more than $93,210 during its annual Camp Rainbow Radiothon, pushing the event’s cumulative total to well over $1 million since 2009.

The two-day broadcast supports Camp Rainbow, a summer camp held at Brandon Springs in Land Between the Lakes for children with medical conditions who might not otherwise be able to attend. Each year, between 40 and 45 children ages 5 to 12 participate, alongside nearly 100 volunteers.

Throughout the radiothon, Beaver 100.3 on-air personalities shared stories from campers, counselors, and parents about the camp’s impact.

Guests included Dover Mayor Lesa Fitzhugh, Stewart County Mayor Robert “Boo” Beecham, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, Austin Peay State University Head Football Coach Jeff Faris, and members of the APSU football team, along with community leaders Charlie Koon and Tommy Bates.

Camp Director Jereme Miner said, “Once again, amazing that we’ve come up with and hit the number that beat last year’s record. We’re just truly blessed to have the community behind us all the way around. For all the people that donated, all the volunteers, from the bottom of my heart, thank you from Camp Rainbow.”