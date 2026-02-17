$37,000 in FCC Fees Puts Seven Michigan Licenses in Jeopardy

More than 15 years of ownership on the line for broadcast veterans Bill Curtis and Tim Sabean as the FCC has moved to revoke the licenses of their seven Michigan radio stations, citing more than $37,000 in unpaid regulatory fees spanning four fiscal years.

Curtis and Sabean have operated the Upper Peninsula cluster as Sovereign Communications, LLC, since acquiring it from Northern Star Broadcasting in March 2010. The group originally included 11 stations, but the Iron Mountain and Marquette properties were sold in October 2019.

The Commission issued its Order to Pay or Show Cause on February 13, directing Sovereign to settle outstanding regulatory fees for News Talk 1400 WKNW-AM, 1450 WNBY-AM, Rock 101 (WSUE), 99.5 Yes FM (WYSS), Oldies 93 (WNBY), Country 105 (WMKD), and 1230 WSOO-AM or explain within 60 days why the fees should be waived or deferred.

The debt accumulated across fiscal years 2021 through 2024. Sovereign apparently did not respond to FCC demand letters, which pushed the matter to the US Department of the Treasury for collection. Sovereign did make payments during that period, but the funds were applied to the Treasury’s collection surcharges rather than the underlying fee balances.

When the FCC recalled the debts, those surcharges were backed out, leaving Sovereign with a $9,240.33 overpayment that can be applied toward the remaining balance upon written request, though the total outstanding still stands at $37,250.51, with interest and penalties continuing to accrue. Under the Communications Act, late regulatory fees carry a mandatory 25 percent penalty. The FCC may waive or defer fees only under extraordinary circumstances and requires documented proof of financial hardship for any such consideration.

Sovereign has 60 days from the February 13 order to pay in full or file a written response with supporting documentation and affidavits. Failure to respond could trigger full license revocation. The order was issued by Acting FCC Media Bureau Chief Erin Boone and Managing Director Daniel Daly.