How Mark Hendrix Builds Major-Market Sounds In Upstate SC

A philosophy has guided Mark Hendrix through a quarter century of programming radio in Greenville, SC: “You don’t have to be in a major market to do major-market things,” he said. “I’m proud to say we have major market-sounding brands and talent here.”

That conviction has shaped everything about how Hendrix operates. As the longtime market leader overseeing Audacy’s Greenville cluster, a portfolio that includes 98.9 WORD (WYRD), B93.7 (WFBC), 93.3 The Planet (WTPT), Big Buck Country 101.1 (WROQ), 1330 Upstate Red (WORD-AM), The Block (WFBC-HD2), and 97.7 The Fan, he has built something that punches well above its weight class.

Hendrix came up through the ranks at a rock station he grew up listening to, 95 KGGO in Des Moines, IA, before landing the Program Director chair. When Barnstable offered him a programming role at 93.3 FM The Planet in Greenville in 2000, he made the move east. Entercom eventually purchased the cluster, and Hendrix grew with it through every transition, including the evolution into Audacy. This July marks 25 years in the market.

What kept him? The Upstate itself.

“The Upstate is deeply local, fiercely loyal, and musically and culturally diverse,” he said. “Our market is passionate about our brands and proud to be part of the Carolina/Upstate community.” Across the cluster, Audacy reaches roughly one in two Upstate residents.

Those relationships are built station by station, show by show. Hendrix describes each property in his cluster as a civic platform: a place where local stories get told and community conversations happen in real time. Morning shows like The Hawk and Tom Show on B93.7 and the Rise Guys on 93.3 The Planet aren’t just ratings drivers; they’re daily touchstones for their audiences.

“We hold town halls almost every day where we talk about issues, serious and not-so-serious,” Hendrix said. “98.9 WORD is The Voice of the Carolinas and has its thumb on the pulse of the Upstate.”

That community-first ethos extends to how Hendrix thinks about revenue and ratings, in that order. “When you deepen that connection, the revenue and ratings will follow suit,” he said. Charitable partnerships, local sports coverage, and live events aren’t side projects. They’re the strategy.

When it comes to building talent, Hendrix is looking for something that can’t be manufactured. Authenticity tops his list, followed closely by work ethic, community presence, and social media instincts. “We look for an interesting person who isn’t just good on the mic but also gets in the community and is active on social media,” he said. “If you can make that connection, with that combination, you’ll build loyalty and time spent listening. That’s the special sauce.”

On social media specifically, his approach is refreshingly unsentimental: feed the beast, stay present, and keep taking intelligent risks. “Get ready to try something new and hope something sticks,” he said. For reaching younger listeners, the formula is equally direct: show up where they already are. Short-form video, live events, local music features, and interactive engagement aren’t optional add-ons. They’re the bridge.

Looking ahead to 2026, Hendrix is focused on strengthening the cluster’s multi-platform footprint while nurturing newer additions like Big Buck Country 101.1, which is still building its audience base alongside well-established brands.

“All our stations need that attention, so we’re keeping all these twirling plates in the air,” adding, “And, of course, having fun in the process.”

“I’m still motivated to work in this industry every day,” he said.

Connect with Mark Hendrix on LinkedIn.