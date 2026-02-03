WWJ Radiothon Raises $276K to Protect Detroiters From Cold

Detroit listeners helped raise $276,774 during WWJ Newsradio 950’s 23rd Annual Winter Survival Radiothon, with the Audacy station supporting The Heat And Warmth Fund’s mission to assist Michigan residents struggling to pay utility bills during brutal winter cold.

The all-day fundraising effort took place last week, in the middle of Winter Storm Fern, with WWJ on-air hosts and volunteers collecting pledges to support low-income and at-risk households across the state. Funds raised will be used to prevent utility shutoffs, restore heat and electricity, and assist families facing urgent heating and energy needs.

Proceeds from the radiothon directly benefit THAW partner agencies that provide payment assistance for heating, electricity, water, and emergency home repairs. More than 70% of the families THAW serves include a child, a senior, or someone living on a fixed income. The organization also supports furnace replacements, insulation, plumbing repairs, and energy-efficiency upgrades for households facing financial hardship.

THAW reports that utility partners match every dollar raised, effectively doubling the impact of listener contributions, with more than 90% of funds directed to direct assistance.

Online donations for the radiothon are still open.