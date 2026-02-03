When Leaders Step Back, Teams Step Up

“I won’t win it. It’ll be the players that win the game.” That was New England Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel’s response when asked if he could become the first person to win a Super Bowl with the same franchise as both a player and a head coach.

An absolute leadership moment – and one radio should pay attention to.

Vrabel knows what winning looks like. He spent 10 seasons with the Patriots as a linebacker. As a head coach, his first stop was Tennessee, where he led the Titans to three straight playoff appearances, two division titles, and an AFC Championship game. After two losing seasons, he was fired. (Sound familiar, radio people?)

This season, he returned to New England as head coach. One year removed from being among the league’s worst teams, the Patriots are now headed to the Super Bowl. (Sidebar: since Vrabel’s departure, the Titans are 6–28.)

The credentials are there. But the quote tells you everything you need to know about how he leads.

In radio, we say talent matters, but sometimes our behavior tells a different story. Vrabel didn’t deny his role. He simply refused to shine the spotlight on himself.

The station isn’t winning because of your brilliant music scheduling.

The station isn’t winning because of the sales systems you installed.

The station isn’t winning because of the strategy you set.

Those things matter – but only if the people executing them are empowered and trusted.

The best PDs, GSMs, and GMs I’ve worked with share one trait:

When things go right, they disappear.

When things go wrong, they step forward.

Vrabel is known as one of the toughest practice coaches in the NFL. Yet you’ll also see him in the stadium tunnel after games, greeting players one by one. His roster is largely Gen-Z, led by 23-year-old quarterback Drake Maye, who made his share of mistakes this season. But it was Maye’s final play in the AFC Championship Game that sealed the win.

That doesn’t come from “fixing.”

That comes from coaching.

That comes from trust – not micromanagement.

Radio can learn a lot from that, especially looking at the industry’s future. Gen Z doesn’t respond to “That’s the way we’ve always done it.” They want context, not comfort. They want to understand why, not just what.

Vrabel is still demanding. Still disciplined. But he’s present, direct, and—most importantly—human. Authenticity matters to this generation, and you can see how it connects with his team.

Great leaders know when to speak, when to step back, and when to let others own the spotlight.

If your people are winning, you’re doing your job. If you’re winning personally and they’re not, you’re probably not… even if you think you are.