Cumulus Shuts Topeka Studios as Operations Shift to Kansas City

As broadcast groups continue consolidating facilities to reduce overhead, Cumulus Media has closed its Topeka studios and shifted operations to Kansas City; the latest move in the trend toward centralized operations amid ongoing cost and real estate pressures.

A Cumulus spokesperson told Radio Ink, ”Cumulus Media has consolidated the studios and management of its Topeka and Kansas City stations in Kansas City, but there have been no changes to programming for Cumulus Topeka stations.”

The broadcaster carries V100 (KDVV), The Big Talker 1440/93.5 (KMAJ-AM), Magic 107.7 (KMAJ), Sports RAdio 1490 (KTOP-AM), 102.9 Cat Country (KTOP), and 99.3 The Eagle (KWIC) in the Topeka market. ”All local sports will continue to broadcast on The Big Talker. Our vital local partnerships with clients and the Topeka community remain a key priority for our Topeka team,” the spokesperson added.

The move was telegraphed by the departure of former Operations Manager Amber Lee in December. The full management consolidation process has yet to be revealed.

Cumulus’s decision to close its Topeka building follows a broader pattern of real estate rationalization that has accelerated over the past several years.

In December, Cumulus sold its Nashville studios at 10 Music Circle East for $10.5 million, more than six times the $1.6 million it paid for the property in 2002. The 1.13-acre site was purchased by Endeavor Real Estate Group. As part of the transaction, Cumulus signed a full-building lease, maintaining its Nashville presence while unlocking capital tied up in the property.