Nominations Open for Radio Ink’s 2026 Top 20 Leaders in Radio

It’s time to recognize the leaders in radio who are shaping teams, guiding strategy, and setting the standard for what effective, empathetic leadership looks like. Radio Ink is opening the call for entries for its 2026 Top 20 Leaders in Radio, to be unveiled in the April 2026 NAB Show issue.

This list focuses on leaders whose impact extends beyond job titles. These are executives and managers who build people, develop talent, and lead with clarity during periods of change. Their work influences not only their own organizations, but the next generation of radio leadership.

Nominations are open to leaders from any department within a radio company, cluster, or station. Eligible nominees must be:

Actively involved in the radio industry and have a minimum of five years of professional experience.

Executives who have appeared on Radio Ink’s 40 Most Powerful People in Radio list within the past five years.

Following the close of nominations on Friday, February 6, at 8p ET/5p PT, the Radio Ink editorial team will select the honorees with guidance from an anonymous panel of industry experts.

Nominate here today!