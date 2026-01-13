Call for Entries Officially Opens for 2026 Radio Mercury Awards

The 2026 Radio Mercury Awards are officially open for entries, inviting radio and audio creatives at the professional and student levels to compete in 17 categories, plus Best of Show, as the industry’s top competition for advertising excellence marks its 35th year.

Presented by the RAB, the 2026 awards introduce several new and updated categories designed to reflect the evolving nature of audio storytelling.

Among the additions are Single Placed Spot: Podcast, Use of Directing & Performance (Single Spot), Use of Radio/Audio Technology (Single Work), and Student-Produced Script. Returning favorites include Multi-Platform Campaign, Use of Songs or Music (Single Spot), and Use of Humor (Single Spot), underscoring the continued importance of craft and innovation across every format.

As previously revealed, the 2026 judging panel will be led by Bandits & Friends Co-Chief Creative Officer Danny Gonzalez, previously announced as Chief Judge. Gonzalez, who is a Radio Mercury Award himself, will oversee the jury as it evaluates work across broadcast, digital audio, and podcasting categories.

The Call for Entry deadline is Monday, April 6. Finalists will be announced in early May, and winners will be revealed at the live ceremony on Wednesday, June 3, at Sony Hall in New York City.