How Digital Wins Are Bringing Advertisers Back to Radio

Like it or not, for local advertisers, the new first move is digital. Smaller budgets, measurable returns, and low risk. But that’s where radio’s most skilled sellers quietly begin the bigger conversion. These sellers build something more lasting than clicks: confidence.

Once trust forms, growth follows. Radio enters as a proven extension, and not an experiment. Clients who see steady digital performance look to broadcast for awareness, scale, and market presence that digital cannot provide alone.

In our January issue, out now, Radio Ink asked Radio’s Top Digital Sales Professionals to share examples where digital-first strategies led clients to expand into broadcast.

Here is some of what they told us:

“I partner with a local camp that started with a digital-first approach. The client saw the success from our digital program, so it was an easy transition into radio advertising. Radio helped raise awareness and boost their direct and organic traffic even more. The client also has the potential to grow even further with the local overall camp organization looking to partner with us for marketing in 2026.”

“We recently brought on a local software company as a client. They wanted to reach business owners and began with a targeted digital strategy. We continued to encourage them to incorporate more branding aimed at that audience. Ultimately, they signed onto a new program our sports station launched, allowing them to experience the strength and reach that radio provides.”

“Many clients start with digital, and once they see the strategy, communication, and optimization behind the work, they recognize that outcomes come, in part, from the capability of the person, not just the company or the products. Trust, combined with a strategic plan and results, ultimately leads clients to expand into radio.”

