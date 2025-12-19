Curiosity + Imagination = Innovation

When I was a kid, I asked so many questions that it drove my parents and older siblings crazy. They’d say, “Stop asking so many questions!” I never did, and I’m glad. Curiosity is one of the most powerful drivers of creativity and innovation.

My radio mentor, Todd Wallace, encouraged that curiosity from day one. In airstaff meetings, he’d always say, “There are no stupid questions. If there’s anything you don’t understand about your on-air role, ask.” That simple permission created an environment where ideas thrived.

Curiosity and imagination are inseparable in the creative process. Curiosity is the spark; imagination is the fire. Einstein captured it perfectly: “Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world.”

Steve Jobs understood this connection instinctively. He once took a calligraphy class in college just because he was curious, and it interested him. Years later, that curiosity shaped Apple’s design philosophy and helped distinguish the brand. He called it “connecting the dots.”

CULTIVATING CURIOSITY & IMAGINATION

Curiosity

Ask more questions . Approach life like a kid again, with a “why?” and “how?” mindset. On your show, probe for details to get more entertaining stories, deeper guest interviews, and better banter among cohosts.

. Approach life like a kid again, with a “why?” and “how?” mindset. On your show, probe for details to get more entertaining stories, deeper guest interviews, and better banter among cohosts. Create curiosity. We teach talent to apply George Loewenstein’s Information Gap Theory of Curiosity theory to generate must-hear teases and hooky headlines. Set up a mystery. Create tension. Make listeners think, What happens next?

We teach talent to apply George Loewenstein’s Information Gap Theory of Curiosity theory to generate must-hear teases and hooky headlines. Set up a mystery. Create tension. Make listeners think, What happens next? Listen and observe . Listen to cohosts, callers, and guests actively without planning your response. Notice details when you’re standing in line, walking through the grocery store, or people-watching. Everyday moments are raw material for content.

. Listen to cohosts, callers, and guests actively without planning your response. Notice details when you’re standing in line, walking through the grocery store, or people-watching. Everyday moments are raw material for content. Read widely. Step outside your usual topics. Explore unusual (for you) books, articles, and websites. Some of the best ideas come from surprising, unfamiliar sources.

Step outside your usual topics. Explore unusual (for you) books, articles, and websites. Some of the best ideas come from surprising, unfamiliar sources. Expand your circle . Talk to people from different backgrounds, professions, and perspectives. New awareness leads to new insights.

. Talk to people from different backgrounds, professions, and perspectives. New awareness leads to new insights. Be OK not knowing. Curiosity begins with humility. Admitting you don’t know something opens the door to learning and, often, to stronger ideas.

Imagination

Break your routine. Take a new route to work. Try a new restaurant. Rearrange your workspace. And travel, nothing expands your worldview faster.

Take a new route to work. Try a new restaurant. Rearrange your workspace. And travel, nothing expands your worldview faster. Play and experiment . Paint, cook something new, try a new hobby, or restart an old one. Play fuels creativity.

. Paint, cook something new, try a new hobby, or restart an old one. Play fuels creativity. Use the “What if?” and “What else?” tools. When planning content, ask, “What if we tried ___?” Then push it further: “What else could make this stickier?”

When planning content, ask, “What if we tried ___?” Then push it further: “What else could make this stickier?” Let your mind wander. Take short, tech-free walks. When your brain gets a break, your ideas can percolate.

Take short, tech-free walks. When your brain gets a break, your ideas can percolate. Keep an ideas journal. Jot down questions, observations, overheard lines, and random thoughts. Review them regularly; your next great concept may be on the page.

Curiosity opens the door. Imagination walks you through it. When you nurture both, innovation is not just possible, it’s likely.