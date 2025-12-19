Local Efforts Demonstrate Audacy Community Support

Audacy stations across several markets have demonstrated their respective support of community organizations through fundraising drives and radiothons. The efforts seen in December raised funds and collected toys, bicycles, and supplies benefiting children, families, and animals through local and national non-profit partners.

Four stations in particular attracted the attention of Radio Ink:

In Norfolk, longtime Top 40 WNVZ “Z104” hosted its 20th Stuff the Bus Toy Drive benefiting Toys for Tots. The weeklong effort collected more than 10,000 toys and 170 bicycles.

WBEN Radio and WLKK “107.7 The Wolf” in Buffalo raised $132,000 during the 22nd annual SPCA Serving Erie County Radiothon. Proceeds supported pet and wildlife care services, shelter operations, and medical treatment.

WSSP-FM “105.7 The Fan,” WMYX and WXSS “103.7 Kiss FM” in Milwaukee collected more than $100,000 in toys and cash. Monetary donations support the Children’s Wisconsin Immediate Impact for Kids Fund.

In the Nation’s Capital, WLZL-FM “El Zol 107.9” raised over $100,000 during its 18th annual radiothon benefitting Children’s National Hospital. The event brought the station’s cumulative total to $5.7 million since 2007.

Audacy Regional Brand Manager Mike Danger said, “For twenty years, Stuff the Bus has shown what local radio does best…bringing people together for something bigger than ourselves. This isn’t just a Z104 event, it’s Hampton Roads at its best. The fact that our listeners have filled bus after bus for two decades proves how deeply this community cares for its own. We’re so proud of Shaggy and our hardworking staff for their commitment to the community.”

Audacy Buffalo Senior Vice President/Market Manager Tim Wenger added, “This annual event really brings the community together and the amount raised is a testament to the generosity of our listeners. We love supporting SPCA’s mission and giving second chances to pets and animals in Buffalo.”

El Zol 107.9 Brand Manager Candy Cintron also chimed in, noting, “For many families and children, the joy of the holidays is eclipsed by hardship. I am deeply thankful for our wonderful staff’s tireless dedication and for the generosity of our community, which allowed us to raise over $100,000 for local kids. This contribution will ensure the hospital has the resources to deliver exceptional care, easing the journey for patients and their loved ones.”

As Radio Ink first reported late Wednesday, WOGL “BIG 98.1”, the Classic Hits radio station owned by Audacy serving its home market of Philadelphia, celebrated a big fundraising total in support of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

WOGL raised a total of $285,629 from listeners in its 24th annual radiothon, now named “Big 98.1 Loves Our Kids” after branding changes at the station since 2001.

The two-day fundraiser took place between December 11-12, and benefited the local hospital’s Child Life, Education, and Creative Arts Therapy Department. The radiothon was led by morning host Coop, who broadcast throughout both days. Interviews featured patients and families who shared experiences related to care received at the hospital. Funds supported CHOP’s Child Life Specialists and therapy services focused on education, emotional support, therapeutic play, and creative arts programs.

“Child Life Specialists at CHOP are true heroes,” said Audacy/Philadelphia Senior Vice President and Market Manager David Yadgaroff. “They bring comfort, strength and joy to kids and families during their most challenging moments. The BIG 98.1 Loves Our Kids Radiothon is a cherished tradition for our community and us, and it wouldn’t be possible without the tremendous generosity of our listeners and advertisers.”

