Former NFL Player Ramon Foster Staying on Nashville’s Zone

Nashville morning host Ramon Foster is staying with the team at 104.5 The Zone (WGFX). The former University of Tennessee and Pittsburgh Steelers football player, turned co-host of Ramon & Will, signed a multi-year agreement with Cumulus Media Nashville.

In his football career, Foster earned All-SEC honors at UT before completing an 11-year NFL career. Since retiring from professional football, Foster serves as a color analyst for Vol Network football broadcasts and has hosted mornings on The Zone since 2020.

Cumulus Nashville Vice President/Market Manager Allison Warren said, “Ramon brings unmatched authenticity, knowledge, and passion — not just on air, but in our communities and in the hearts of fans and clients alike. His presence strengthens 104.5 The Zone | Zone TV as the heartbeat of Middle Tennessee sports. We’re thrilled to continue this journey together.”

104.5 The Zone Programming Operations Manager Paul Mason shared, “Ramon is the perfect embodiment of what The Zone stands for — local sports passion, credibility, and connection. His instincts, stories, and relatability make our mornings stronger and our sports brand more authentic.”

Foster said, “I am thrilled to announce the extension of my media career with 104.5 The Zone for the foreseeable future. Engaging in lively discussions about sports, life, and pop culture with our passionate listeners each morning has been instrumental in my seamless transition from the NFL. The Zone’s impressive reach in Nashville, its surrounding areas, and nationwide through digital platforms is truly unparalleled. I eagerly anticipate continuing to grow alongside our fans, the station, and Nashville and surrounding cities for many years to come. I appreciate everyone who’s supported me, my wife and kids, Zone Family, and our listening audience I run into often while out in the community. Thank you again!”