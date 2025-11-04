Shay Moore Leads Power Team in Kansas City Breast Cancer Walk

Kansas City morning host Shay Moore from Cumulus Media’s Power 105.1 (KCJK) brought her listeners and community together as “Shay’s Pink Power” team for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk to end October.

Moore led her squad of more than 35 walkers, who raised hundreds of dollars for the cause, which Moore called a testament to the community’s generosity during challenging financial times. “Shay’s Pink Power” plans to return next year with an even larger team and a higher goal.

Moore commented, “In the current times that we’re living in, reaching into your wallet is a decision that can cause people pause. I’m so grateful to my listeners that dug deep and helped with honoring those who are battling breast cancer right now and those who did not make it. Thank you!”

