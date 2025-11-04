Trusting People Over Projections

A few weeks ago, with two outs in the fifth inning of Major League Baseball’s American League Championship Series and his team leading 5–1, Toronto Blue Jays Manager John Schneider walked to the mound to visit starting pitcher Max Scherzer.

As the infield gathered, Scherzer glared through his manager – defiant, fired up, unwilling to leave the mound. Schneider quickly headed back to the dugout, telling Scherzer, “I’m leaving you in to execute.”

“I think at that point there’s numbers, there’s projections, there’s strategy, and there’s people,” Schneider told reporters later. “So, I was trusting people.”

He knew the mound visit would light a fire in Scherzer, who was fighting to stay in. (By the way, Scherzer struck out the next batter to end the inning.) That moment was more than strategy – it was leadership. Schneider demonstrated what’s often dismissed as a “soft skill.”

A Northwestern and Seoul National University study of 1,000 jobs from 2005–2019 found that collaboration and adaptability, not technical skill, were the biggest predictors of success.

In other words, soft skills are the differentiator.

Leading a Gen Z-heavy team today requires more than managing schedules or spreadsheets. It’s about mastering these eight skills that separate managers from leaders.

Emotional Intelligence (EQ)

Strong leaders read the room—on air, in meetings, in hallways. Gen Z, especially, respects leaders who understand tone, timing, and emotion, not just logic. John Schneider showed all three on that mound.

Know when your morning show needs encouragement versus accountability. EQ is your early-warning system for burnout, disengagement, or conflict.

Communication Clarity

Skip the corporate-speak. Go human. Today’s employee values transparent, direct communication that cuts through the fluff. Honesty breeds integrity—and, most importantly, trust.

Explaining why there was a personnel change matters as much as explaining what changed.

Empathy

Every generation values leaders who truly see them, but Gen Z expects it. Take time to understand what motivates them and what’s weighing on them.

Empathy shows up in flexibility, in coaching with compassion, and in listening without the “back in my day” lecture. It’s a different time now.

Coaching Mindset

“Command and control” is dead. Today’s teams want feedback and guidance—not lectures. Think like a coach: ask questions, don’t just issue orders.

Involve them in the process, whether it’s an aircheck, staff meeting, or brainstorm. Ownership breeds engagement.

Collaboration

Today’s employees want to feel like partners, not subordinates. Hierarchy kills creativity.

Bring in sales, digital, and even interns when you brainstorm. The more voices in the mix, the better the content.

Authenticity

Your team has a built-in BS detector. They respond to leaders who are open about their learning curve, their stumbles, and their purpose.

The “I’ve been there” vulnerability connects more deeply than “Here’s how I did it.” Remember — it’s never about you. It’s always about them.

Self-Awareness

Leaders who recognize their blind spots build trust faster. Humility beats perfection every time.

Saying “I don’t know – let’s figure it out together” shows more strength than pretending you’ve seen it all.

Curiosity

Innovation thrives on curiosity. Leaders who ask questions, explore trends, and stay open keep their teams engaged.

Try this: “What’s one thing you’ve seen on TikTok this week that we could capitalize on?” That one question can light a creative spark.

The Bottom Line

The irony? “Soft” skills are anything but soft. They’re the hardest to master—and the ones your staff will remember you for long after the ratings are forgotten.