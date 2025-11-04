For The Love of Radio

Last Thursday night, media executives from all corners of the nation came together as the National Radio Hall of Fame inducted ten individuals who made a mark in radio. I am blessed to have been one of those who were recognized for their career accomplishments in the business.

An executive, a consultant, and eight talents who left their indelible mark on the original audio medium, upon which all others are a branch of the media tree.

There were 8 legends inducted posthumously. Their families were there, and their presence was felt. Amos Brown, Richard Burden, Joanne Church, Irma Phillips, and Don Wade were among those recognized for their career accomplishments. This group also included longtime programmer and consultant Steve Smith, Jed The Fish from KROQ/Los Angeles, and Dale Sommers AKA Truckin’ Bozo. Those three meant something special to me

Steve was a competitor whom I respected, and, if I am being honest, disliked competing against because he was so very good. Jed The Fish from my late 70s days in LA. Dale Sommers as a listener & admirer, and as the father of one of my friends in media, Nexstar’s Sean Compton.

A near record crowd filled the ballroom of a Chicago hotel that is blocks from the new home of the Radio Hall of Fame. The hall itself is an amazing repository of Radio and Television memorabilia at the Museum of Broadcast Communications. From the actual set of The Johnny Carson Show to more recent late-night talk shows. Radio shows on display, personalities featured, and dozens of radios that show the art that was once an important part of the receiver. It’s more than worthy of a visit the next time you find yourself in the Windy City.

What stood out to me was the feeling of love and appreciation in the room. Love for radio. Love for the careers that have given many of us good lives, along with gray hair or hair loss. An existence where dirt never had to be cleaned from under our fingernails following a hard day at work. A career where the feeling of family is expected. Many of us have moved multiple times in our careers. Family became those we worked with, celebrated holidays with, and spent parts of our free time with because of the loneliness that would have otherwise overtaken our lives. Commonality was evident in the room as inductees were honored.

Kim Komando, as host of the award ceremony, created a tapestry of storytelling that kept the inductions moving forward enthusiastically. Career accomplishments, storytelling, perseverance, and family were themes shared among the inductees. Several of us have siblings and children in the business. My wife, two daughters, and a son-in-law are in media. DeDe McGuire has siblings in the business. Tom Carballo (AKA Mojo in the Morning) is the father of Joe Carballo, who anchors mornings in Tampa.

The pre-recorded introductions were monumental as well. Clay Travis & Buck Sexton introduced Julie Talbott. Joe Carballo inducted his father. Jay Kernis presented NPR’s Scott Simon. MTV VJ Martha Quinn was introduced by none other than iHeart Media CEO Bob Pittman. Alice Cooper by WJR Radio host and author Mitch Albom. Compass Media CEO Peter Kosann introduced Dede, Tony Garcia for Bob & Sheri, and Bob Costas introduced Collin Cowherd. I was honored with an introduction from Stephen A. Smith, whose words I am not worthy of, but appreciated receiving.

The running theme through the evening was about radio’s resilience despite the challenges we face as an industry. The fact that radio is available on many platforms, and can be heard and experienced everywhere that non-radio media is consumed, was a clearly evident benefit that was acknowledged and embraced by the crowd last Thursday night.

The question remains: where do we as an industry go from here?

Will those at the top of the media pyramid make needed adjustments to enable radio to compete with the rest of the audio world?

Adjusting and changing a decades-long business model isn’t something that’s easy. It will require focus, a religious-like commitment to a straightforward strategy, support from those who control the purse strings, as no turnaround is quick, and as such, change will require patience. What no one should be thinking is that radio’s regrowth is hopeless. What we should be asking ourselves is … who will break away from the past and use the mass media strength of radio to drive the niche media of digital, social, and podcasting.

Getting to a point where the audience is measured by impressions, accumulated across all platforms, is necessary. A reduction in the amount of commercial inventory that airs hourly is possible, but that means an investment in sellers who can convince advertisers that a greater investment in radio will be beneficial because of the greater reach of combined media. We need to get back to selling the advertisers’ products, services, and wares.

Lifting the profile of personalities is key for audience growth with a focus on the best of the best. Marketing is an obvious area in which to invest, which has been missing from many a station’s strategy. The most amazing missing element is research. Somewhere along the way, we forgot about the importance of asking the audience what they want and then giving it to them. It’s akin to walking into a darkened room versus one illuminated by light.

The 2025 inductees into the Radio Hall of Fame had an obvious reason to show their love of radio, but the room was filled with lots of active, engaged, energized broadcasters who are working to grow the business of radio. Not easy, but I heard from no one who isn’t up for the challenge. It’s for The Love of Radio.