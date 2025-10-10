Catching Up With Radio’s 30 and Under Superstars: Jillian Sagat

Every year, Radio Ink recognizes its 30 and Under Superstars. Honoring young professionals shaping the future of radio through resilience, innovation, and leadership. The list reflects growth, mentorship, and embracing change as key drivers in an industry that continues to evolve.

In our headlines, we’re checking in with 2024’s honorees for an update ahead of the nomination window closing TODAY, Friday, October 10 at 5p PT.

Today, we talk with Jillian Sagat, a Media Consultant at Cox Media Group:

“Being named one of Radio Ink’s 30 Under 30 Superstars is an honor I’ll forever be proud of. It only solidified more that the love and passion I have for not only radio, but my career, burns strong, validating the belief I have in the future of radio. I never thought that little girl sitting in her car seat, listening to her favorite station on the way to school back in Chicago, would now be getting recognized as someone helping shape the industry. This acknowledgment allowed me to truly take a step back and reflect on how far I have come, always bringing me back to remembering that everything happens for a reason.”

Reflecting on her professional journey since being named one of the honorees, Sagat shared how the past year transformed her perspective on growth, accountability, and leadership in an ever-evolving industry: “Over the past year, my role has helped shape me into not just a better media consultant, but a better professional overall. I’ve always believed that nothing meaningful is handed to you; true pride and fulfillment come from knowing you earned it. This role has reinforced that every day. I’m constantly learning, growing, and adapting in an industry that never stands still.”

“One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is the value of asking for help, seeking feedback, and taking accountability. These aren’t signs of weakness; they’re essential to strong leadership and successful client partnerships. Being in this position has allowed me to develop deeper strategic thinking and stronger communication skills, which have helped me build more impactful campaigns. It’s made me realize that growth doesn’t come from staying comfortable, but from embracing the challenges that come with change.”

“Everything evolves! Encourage that change is okay, even if it’s scary, because it could be the best thing to ever happen! Platforms in this industry change constantly, but that’s where young professionals thrive. We’re unafraid to experiment because of the constant changes that allow us to think outside the box, making new and unique opportunities.”

“Digital is our new norm now, so through social media, streaming, podcasts, and so much more, we can find new ways to grow radio. While constantly adapting to changes, it’s important to involve a mix of our “veterans” in traditional radio, combined with our newer generations coming in with modern perspectives. It’ll only help radio continue to expand and fit into cultural shifts.”

Sagat is a strong believer in the power and effectiveness of mentors on the industry’s young leaders. “I’ve been lucky enough to both have one and be one, and I’ve learned that mentorship is about having someone you can go to with the questions that might make your palms sweat or you might hesitate to ask a manager. Some of the best advice I’ve received came from asking what I thought were “dumb” questions, but they ended up benefiting not just me, but my whole team. Mentorship creates a safe space for growth, honesty, and clarity. As someone who overthinks, I can say having a mentor gave me the confidence to ask, learn, and lead with more certainty. And now, as a mentor myself, I try to offer that same support in return. The insights you gain through mentorship are often the ones that stay with you the longest and guide you through every chapter of your career.”

When asked what advice she’d share with others building their careers in the industry, Sagat shared, First and foremost, never be afraid to ask for advice! Speaking your mind, taking accountability, and staying confident and true to yourself will move mountains. I’m proud of where I am now, but I know I wouldn’t be here without the guidance of others and the commitment to staying authentic.”

“My biggest piece of advice is something I remind myself daily: everything happens for a reason. It may not make sense in the moment, but it will. For example, I recently lost a long-time partnership due to industry changes. I was feeling defeated and didn’t want to attend the Florida-Georgia game that weekend. But I went, made conversation with people around me, and ended up sitting in front of the person who would become my strongest partnership at Cox Media Group. That moment reminded me that setbacks often lead to unexpected wins. Trust the process; you’re exactly where you need to be.”