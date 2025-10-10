OUT MONDAY: Standard General’s Soo Kim Has A Radio Vision

In an era of distractions and danger, the October issue of Radio Ink cuts straight to what matters most: who controls the money, who gets it, and why. We’re tracking the contrarians, deal-makers, and sales warriors who see opportunity where others see decline.

From a Wall Street mogul’s bullish bets on multicultural AM/FM to the sellers, managers, and students reimagining what broadcasting can become, this month’s coverage reveals the financial currents shaping radio’s next chapter.

Whether you’re courting investors, competing for ad dollars, or positioning for the future, understanding these financial forces isn’t optional. Follow the money, and you’ll find radio’s path forward.

Cover Interview: Standard General Managing Partner Soo Kim

When others write radio off, why is Soo Kim buying in? The MediaCo owner and hedge fund manager explains why (and where) he sees opportunity as an AM/FM outsider on his way into the heart of multicultural radio.

If you’re trying to attract new financing or understand how your company is really being valued, this is a must-read. Kim offers a contrarian’s view that cuts through industry assumptions, bringing the Wall Street truth to debates on FCC ownership caps, Big Tech vs. local media, and radio’s path forward. His takes may make you uncomfortable – and that’s exactly why they matter.

Radio rarely gets this kind of unfiltered insight from the strategists who shape how the industry is perceived. It pays to listen.

Bright Lights, Big Sellers: Meet the 2025 Radio Wayne Award Finalists

In today’s knock-down fight for every ad dollar, radio sellers and managers are proving why hustle still matters. Ahead of the 33rd annual Radio Wayne Awards in New York City, our finalists represent the best in creativity, persistence, and results. From taking on Big Tech to redefining radio’s value in the AI era, these fighters bring in the cash that keeps the lights on for local businesses and the medium thriving.

Publisher’s Beat: Midas Touch or Paper Tiger?

How does the modern seller embrace digital without losing the essence of radio? Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti makes the case that while social media, streaming, and podcasts offer new channels for precision targeting and measurable engagement, the heart of radio remains irreplaceable

Marconi U: College Radio’s Rising Tide

Dana Schaeffer gets to know the college broadcasters who are not only keeping campus stations alive, but also in the running for a Marconi Award for their efforts. These digital natives still believe in radio’s power to connect, and they’re experimenting with formats, platforms, and community engagement in ways that established operators can learn from.