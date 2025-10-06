Seven Ways To Prep More Entertaining Sales Meetings

In last week’s column, I stated it plainly: No matter what you ever think, no one likes meetings. Last week, I also promised ideas for prepping fun and entertaining sales meetings. No pressure on me, right? Well, I ain’t afraid.
Let’s go. Here are seven ways to prep for a fun and entertaining sales meeting.
The “Showtime” Kickoff
- Start the meeting like a live on-air break. Play a short station jingle, have someone read a quick “sponsor-style” intro, or even run a mock commercial. Yeah, unusual. That is the point.
- Rotates among team members so everyone gets to play “host.” Everyone thinks ahead to how they will do it.
- Sets a lighthearted, radio-themed tone while reminding the team of the “show” business they’re in.
Win of the Week Showcase
- Begin with each rep sharing their biggest win from the past week — new client, creative idea, or personal breakthrough.
- Manager preps this by asking in advance for reps to bring a story and maybe even a picture, prop, or audio clip.
- Creates peer learning while celebrating success.
- Make sure you set the expectation of celebration around these sharings so the room is filled with winning energy from the jump.
“Mystery Client” Game
- Prep a quick role-play where the manager presents a mystery local business (real or made-up).
- Reps brainstorm possible advertising needs, campaign ideas, and objections.
- Turn it into a game with points for creativity, realism, or strategy.
- Bonus for anyone who goes out and sells someone in the “mystery client’s category” after the meeting.
Quick Creativity Challenge
- Bring in a prop (a coffee cup, local newspaper, or random household item). We all know how important visuals can be. Teach.
- Ask the team to create a 30-second spot idea for a local advertiser using that prop as inspiration.
- Keeps the team’s creative muscles sharp and connects them back to radio’s storytelling power.
“Sales Hack Swap”
- Prep by asking each rep to come ready with one “sales hack” (an email subject line that worked, a closing phrase, a creative proposal idea, etc.).
- Collect them in a fun way (maybe write them on a whiteboard or drop them in a hat).
- Everyone leaves the meeting with new tools they can use immediately.
Mini Training with a Twist
- Instead of a lecture, make it interactive: Kahoot-style quiz, Jeopardy board, or flashcards with real objections from clients.
- The prep work is building a small, game-like training exercise around one skill (closing, prospecting, digital add-ons).
- Keeps reps engaged while reinforcing fundamentals.
Recognition & Rewards Spotlight
- Prep a rotating “spotlight” for one rep each week: play audio of their ad copy, show their client results, or tell their story.
- Tie recognition to both performance and creativity, not just numbers.
- Add a small prize (station swag, gift card, goofy trophy) for fun.
Each of the above should give you an idea you may use in a sales meeting, but let that be the beginning. Remember: People hate meetings. Or I should say, they hate meetings they don’t like. So invent another one. Your sellers may never understand the prep work, but they will love you for creating a more engaging process.
