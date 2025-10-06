Seven Ways To Prep More Entertaining Sales Meetings

Loyd Ford
Loyd Ford

In last week’s column, I stated it plainly: No matter what you ever think, no one likes meetings. Last week, I also promised ideas for prepping fun and entertaining sales meetings. No pressure on me, right? Well, I ain’t afraid.

Let’s go. Here are seven ways to prep for a fun and entertaining sales meeting.

The “Showtime” Kickoff

  • Start the meeting like a live on-air break. Play a short station jingle, have someone read a quick “sponsor-style” intro, or even run a mock commercial. Yeah, unusual. That is the point. 
  • Rotates among team members so everyone gets to play “host.” Everyone thinks ahead to how they will do it.
  • Sets a lighthearted, radio-themed tone while reminding the team of the “show” business they’re in.

Win of the Week Showcase

  • Begin with each rep sharing their biggest win from the past week — new client, creative idea, or personal breakthrough.
  • Manager preps this by asking in advance for reps to bring a story and maybe even a picture, prop, or audio clip.
  • Creates peer learning while celebrating success.
  • Make sure you set the expectation of celebration around these sharings so the room is filled with winning energy from the jump.

 “Mystery Client” Game

  • Prep a quick role-play where the manager presents a mystery local business (real or made-up).
  • Reps brainstorm possible advertising needs, campaign ideas, and objections.
  • Turn it into a game with points for creativity, realism, or strategy.
  • Bonus for anyone who goes out and sells someone in the “mystery client’s category” after the meeting.

Quick Creativity Challenge

  • Bring in a prop (a coffee cup, local newspaper, or random household item). We all know how important visuals can be. Teach.
  • Ask the team to create a 30-second spot idea for a local advertiser using that prop as inspiration.
  • Keeps the team’s creative muscles sharp and connects them back to radio’s storytelling power.

“Sales Hack Swap”

  • Prep by asking each rep to come ready with one “sales hack” (an email subject line that worked, a closing phrase, a creative proposal idea, etc.).
  • Collect them in a fun way (maybe write them on a whiteboard or drop them in a hat).
  • Everyone leaves the meeting with new tools they can use immediately.

Mini Training with a Twist

  • Instead of a lecture, make it interactive: Kahoot-style quiz, Jeopardy board, or flashcards with real objections from clients.
  • The prep work is building a small, game-like training exercise around one skill (closing, prospecting, digital add-ons).
  • Keeps reps engaged while reinforcing fundamentals.

Recognition & Rewards Spotlight

  • Prep a rotating “spotlight” for one rep each week: play audio of their ad copy, show their client results, or tell their story.
  • Tie recognition to both performance and creativity, not just numbers.
  • Add a small prize (station swag, gift card, goofy trophy) for fun.

Each of the above should give you an idea you may use in a sales meeting, but let that be the beginning. Remember: People hate meetings. Or I should say, they hate meetings they don’t like. So invent another one. Your sellers may never understand the prep work, but they will love you for creating a more engaging process.

Join Loyd for a free quarterly radio sales event, How To Motivate Sellers Around Distractions, Excuses & Setbacks, this Thursday, October 9, at 8p ET and on-demand after only on The Encouragers: The Radio Rally podcast on Apple, Audible, and Spotify.

