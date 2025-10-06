Seven Ways To Prep More Entertaining Sales Meetings

In last week’s column, I stated it plainly: No matter what you ever think, no one likes meetings. Last week, I also promised ideas for prepping fun and entertaining sales meetings. No pressure on me, right? Well, I ain’t afraid.

Let’s go. Here are seven ways to prep for a fun and entertaining sales meeting.

The “Showtime” Kickoff

Start the meeting like a live on-air break. Play a short station jingle, have someone read a quick “ sponsor-style ” intro, or even run a mock commercial. Yeah, unusual. That is the point.

” intro, or even run a mock commercial. Yeah, unusual. That is the point. Rotates among team members so everyone gets to play “ host .” Everyone thinks ahead to how they will do it.

.” Everyone thinks ahead to how they will do it. Sets a lighthearted, radio-themed tone while reminding the team of the “show” business they’re in.

Win of the Week Showcase

Begin with each rep sharing their biggest win from the past week — new client, creative idea, or personal breakthrough.

Manager preps this by asking in advance for reps to bring a story and maybe even a picture, prop, or audio clip.

Creates peer learning while celebrating success.

Make sure you set the expectation of celebration around these sharings so the room is filled with winning energy from the jump.

“Mystery Client” Game

Prep a quick role-play where the manager presents a mystery local business (real or made-up).

Reps brainstorm possible advertising needs, campaign ideas, and objections.

Turn it into a game with points for creativity, realism, or strategy.

Bonus for anyone who goes out and sells someone in the “mystery client’s category” after the meeting.

Quick Creativity Challenge

Bring in a prop (a coffee cup, local newspaper, or random household item). We all know how important visuals can be. Teach.

Ask the team to create a 30-second spot idea for a local advertiser using that prop as inspiration.

Keeps the team’s creative muscles sharp and connects them back to radio’s storytelling power.

“Sales Hack Swap”

Prep by asking each rep to come ready with one “ sales hack ” (an email subject line that worked, a closing phrase, a creative proposal idea, etc.).

” (an email subject line that worked, a closing phrase, a creative proposal idea, etc.). Collect them in a fun way (maybe write them on a whiteboard or drop them in a hat).

Everyone leaves the meeting with new tools they can use immediately.

Mini Training with a Twist

Instead of a lecture, make it interactive: Kahoot-style quiz, Jeopardy board, or flashcards with real objections from clients.

The prep work is building a small, game-like training exercise around one skill (closing, prospecting, digital add-ons).

Keeps reps engaged while reinforcing fundamentals.

Recognition & Rewards Spotlight

Prep a rotating “ spotlight ” for one rep each week: play audio of their ad copy, show their client results, or tell their story.

” for one rep each week: play audio of their ad copy, show their client results, or tell their story. Tie recognition to both performance and creativity, not just numbers.

Add a small prize (station swag, gift card, goofy trophy) for fun.

Each of the above should give you an idea you may use in a sales meeting, but let that be the beginning. Remember: People hate meetings. Or I should say, they hate meetings they don’t like. So invent another one. Your sellers may never understand the prep work, but they will love you for creating a more engaging process.

