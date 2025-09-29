Three Meeting Templates To Keeps Reps Focused & Productive

If you are the sales or market manager in your cluster, your job is to serve your team and help them solve problems that make their jobs more challenging.

Creating focused and purposeful meetings during the week, you can really help your sellers focus on activities and goals that will help propel them to higher revenue. Just remember: No matter what you may think, people don’t like meetings.

So find a way to make them fun. That takes what your programming department calls “show prep.” And you should consider having a show with purpose for each meeting – big or small – that you have.

Let’s look at three powerful meetings with purpose that can help transform results.

Pipeline & Revenue Focus Meeting (Performance Check-in)

Purpose: Keep everyone centered on numbers, goals, and accountability.

When: Early in the week (Monday or Tuesday).

Agenda:

Quick review of team revenue pacing vs. monthly/quarterly goals.

Each seller reports briefly:

Key wins last week.

Top 3 opportunities for this week.

Any barriers that need manager support.

Leadership shares updates on key accounts or market trends.

Assign one seller each week to present to the group something they plan to present to a qualified prospect this coming week. Have the team cheer them on. This places the focus on sharpening presentations.

This kind of gathering early in the week keeps the scoreboard visible, aligns priorities, and prevents surprises late in the month.

Skills & Strategy Development Meeting (Training + Best Practices)

Purpose: Build sharper sellers and stronger client strategies.

When: Mid-week.

Agenda:

10–15 minute micro-training (objection handling, new digital product, negotiation).

Role-play or live breakdown of a sales scenario.

Share “ best wins ” of the week — highlight strategies that worked.

” of the week — highlight strategies that worked. Collaboratively brainstorm approaches for tough accounts.

This kind of rapid developing meeting keeps the team growing and learning, so they’re not just “calling more” but selling smarter.

Big Ideas & Creative Brainstorm (Client Solutions Lab)

Purpose: Drive innovation and team collaboration for client success.

When: End of the week (Thursday/Friday).

Agenda:

Pick 1–2 priority accounts (hot prospects or renewals).

Present client objectives/challenges.

As a team, brainstorm creative campaign ideas, promotions, or integrations.

Assign follow-ups to refine ideas and pitch next steps.

This kind of meeting shows sellers they’re not alone, strengthens team collaboration, and generates standout solutions that win bigger deals.

Bonus: I’m always going to encourage sales managers and individual sellers to focus on Time Spent Selling (TSS). This is the term for only activities that lead to sales: Cold calling, appointment setting, CNAs, and proposals that bring real solutions to the potential client. Whatever a sales manager can do to lift anything that restricts time from TSS is good.

Remember: The more you focus sellers on knowledge, confidence, and their goals while keeping their activity high, the higher your sales team will fly.

One last note: Next week, I will look at ways you can prep fun into your meetings.

