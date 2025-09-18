Women To Watch: Bridget England; 96 Rock, Cincinnati

Few people can say they’ve built an entire radio career in the city where they were born and raised, but Bridget England is one of them. The long-term host at Cumulus Cincinnati’s 96 Rock (WFKT) has spent 15 years waking up the Queen City with rock and personality.

When the opportunity came to step into the Program Director role, she didn’t hesitate. “This is what I know,” she says. “The station feels like family, sometimes it drives you crazy, but you love it no matter what and want the best for it.”

Community connection is central to 96 Rock’s identity according to England. “We’re more than just a rock station. We’re part of the fabric of Cincinnati,” she says. “We love supporting local businesses, standing shoulder to shoulder with the people who make this city what it is. Whether it’s teaming up with community organizations, showing up at events, cheering on the local sports teams or just being a voice people trust, we’re here to connect and give back. Our listeners know we’ve got their backs, and we take that seriously.”

Some of England’s favorite initiatives are the station’s passion projects. “We’re big on supporting veterans, raising awareness around mental health, and lifting up local businesses and nonprofits,” she notes. “These are the kinds of things that really matter to our team and our audience. We’re proud to use our platform to spotlight the people and organizations making a difference in our community.”

As a programmer, England looks for more than just a great voice or a strong board shift in A+ talent. “I look for people who are real and driven,” she explains. “You’ve got to be authentic on-air. Someone listeners feel like they actually know. Hustle matters, too. Always learning, always growing. But it’s more than just sounding good. You’ve got to live the life. Go to the shows, hang out where your listeners hang out, be part of the community. Be the friend they’d grab a beer with. And if you’ve got a great sense of humor and you’re up for just about anything? That seals the deal.”

Programming in a PPM world has changed pacing and content strategy, but England tries to strike a balance between analytics and instinct. “The new three-minute rule definitely made us more aware of pacing. We want to keep things tight and engaging, but we also know when to let a great moment breathe. You can’t let the data completely drive the bus. Sometimes instinct and experience tell you when to break the rules. At the end of the day, it’s about creating something that feels real and keeps listeners coming back.”

She’s also passionate about supporting local music. “Cincinnati has some incredible talent, and we love being a platform for them. Whether it’s through interviews, promoting local shows, or just being part of the scene, we’re always looking for ways to spotlight and support local artists.”

And for those who think rock is fading, England disagrees. “There’s definitely enough new music to keep rock alive and growing. There’s a great mix of core artists who are still putting out solid new music, and new bands are always coming up with fresh sounds. Rock isn’t just surviving—it’s evolving. And here’s the thing: what might be old to one person is brand new to someone else. That’s the beauty of music. People discover it at different times, and it connects with them in different ways. When you strike the right balance, rock stays relevant and keeps people tuning in.”

If she could change one thing about the business, it would be increasing opportunities for women. “More women, especially in rock and in leadership roles need to be a priority. I can’t tell you how many meetings I’ve been in where I’m the only female in the room. There’s so much talent out there, but we need to do a better job of opening doors and creating space for women to lead, contribute, and shape the future of this industry. Representation matters, and it starts with being intentional about who we’re mentoring, hiring, and promoting.”

Despite the challenges, she credits her success to the team around her. “Radio is a team sport, and I’m lucky to work with people who show up every day ready to give it their all. We push each other, support each other, and have a lot of fun along the way.”

Follow 96 Rock Cincinnati on Instagram: @96RockCincy, and Facebook: 96 Rock Cincinnati